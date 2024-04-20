Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A plastic surgeon has said that Katie Price’s bid to have the ‘biggest breasts in Britain’ could prove dangerous.

The 45-year-old former glamour model had a massive breast augmentation op two years ago, with 2120cc implants. However, she has recently said that she is going to have reduction surgery, as her breast yo-yoing continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Health Weekly newsletter - your one-stop shop to a better you Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Mark Solomos, who has appeared on television shows 10 Year Younger and Price of Perfection, said the Mucky Mansions star’s persistent procedures could be costly for her health.

Dr Solomos told MailOnline Katie could be left with infection, sagging, torn skin, and the blood supply to her breasts being disturbed. He said: “In my opinion Katie has an addiction to cosmetic and plastic surgery and this could be dangerous.

“Her 16th breast augmentation is out of proportion to her body and looks unnatural. Obviously this is the look she’s going for and her plastic surgery is synonymous with her brand and publicity. The main issue with repeated breast surgeries and especially going so big is the stretching of the breast soft tissue envelope that surrounds and covers the implant.

“In these situations one can have rippling, exposed implants, ptosis [unusual sagging] sensation issues, damage to the muscle if it’s being used to cover the implant. Any further surgery increases chances of infection of the implant, and the blood supply to the breast is being disturbed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that if he were Katie's doctor he would refuse to increase her implant size, and would only agree to make her smaller, but that would be on the proviso that she had no more operations. He said a D or DD cup would be the maximum size for someone with her build.

Katie revealed plans for smaller breasts her podcast saying: “I’ve decided I’m going to have my boobs made smaller because they do make me look bigger, yes I've decided to go smaller with my boobs. I have messaged the surgeon already, and to be honest I've been going to the gym, and yeah I’ve decided. I am going to go smaller with my boobs and getting healthy, back to how I used to [look]. I used to love being smaller, fitter, I'm eating healthy, and I think it all goes with the flow.”

At the time of her last surgery, in Belgium. an insider told The Sun: “Katie is getting massive 2120 CC implants. She wants to have the biggest boobs in the country, and these will certainly set her on her way to that goal.'