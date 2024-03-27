Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former glamour model and reality star Katie Price has shared her traumatic experience of being raped in a park at the age of seven. Admitting she 'avoided' her ordeal for years, the mum-of-five said that she was violently abused by her first boyfriend before being cheated on by another.

In an interview with Elizabeth Day's How To Fail podcast, the 45-year-old also revealed she has been diagnosed with severe ADHD and has had a mental breakdown in 2018 as well as a failed suicide attempt where she knocked herself out and had black eyes - after which she sought treatment for PTSD. She also said her 16-year-old daughter Princess continues to receive therapy even after she and her family were detained at gunpoint in South Africa in 2018. Recounting her harrowing experience, the former ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star told Elizabeth: "I got raped in a park when I was seven, then I was nearly abducted. Then I worked with a photographer, the police knocked on the door and he used to drug girls with milkshakes, but I never took it.

"One day he said 'I want you to be naked in a white wet shirt' and I said 'no' and then 'yeah', so my start with men wasn't good. My first boyfriend beat me up, the next would rip my clothes up and I would have to go ring my mum naked from a telephone box, then the next one cheated on me.

"So none of them were healthy and you become insecure and needy it becomes toxic. If men hadn't been in my life I wouldn't be bankrupt, mentally abused etc its to do with men. I don't know if that is why I do modelling because it's like you can see me but can't touch me."

Price added: "The rape never bothered me until I did Piers Morgan's Life Stories, and I was embarrassed. I cried because I never thought about it but it obviously bothered me. My mum had a cup of tea at the cafe and I remember the police coming and looking at my knickers, and I remember the man clear as day."

During the chat she also admitted male figures 'have always let me down' as she discussed the horrifying moment. Price said: "The thing that's always been wrong in my life is men. That is from an early age. I was raped as a kid. At seven. That is in my first book. I was in a park."

She also revealed how her mum Amy vets her boyfriends and quizzes them on if they are after her money. Price explained: "My mum has embarrassed me so many times. She'll turn up at my house and say to the latest boyfriend: 'Have you got a job? Or are you just going to ponce off my daughter?' She is ruthless and it turns out she's always right."

The mother-of-five is currently dating ex-Love Islander Carl Woods, who has "passed the t***er test" and is not interested in fame and hates anything to do with her model alter ego, Jordan. She has also reflected on her turbulent romantic history, which includes three marriages and a string of failed relationships.

Price was married to singer and TV star Peter Andre from 2005 to 2009, a relationship she says was "real", but describes her subsequent marriages to Alex Reid, from 2010 to 2012, and Kieran Hayler, from 2013 to 2021, as "just rebounds".

Elsewhere in the interview, Price also advised young girls to steer clear of plastic surgery altogether, claiming it is "damaging." The 'queen of plastic surgery' who is famous for her numerous plastic surgeries throughout her career said she wanted to educate young women about cosmetic surgery and what it can do to the body.

The glamour model and reality television star has undergone 17 breast augmentation surgeries, Daily Mail reported, as well as liposuction, eye and lip lifts. Price said she was "not a hypocrite" for her remarks as she said her own children had now been deterred from going under the knife.

She said: "There's nothing worse than when these young girls now, and I will say it, in their early 20s, who are all getting fillers, all getting lips, all getting the boobs. I'm not a hypocrite, but I didn't start doing my face until I was in my 40s...Yes, I had a boob job, but I didn't even have fillers. I didn't have Botox till I was like 27/28.

"All the girls look the same now, and I think 'what are they going to look like then when they're my age'? Like, I say to my kids, because they're like, 'oh mum, you're not doing surgery again are you?'

"And I'm like, 'oh, it's alright'. They're so used to it I think I've put them off for life. But people don't realise when you have surgery and stuff, you only see before and after, you don't see in between...They're so used to it I think I've put them off for life."

