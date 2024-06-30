Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Builder Andrew Jury appeared as one of the original grooms on the first season of the New Zealand series.

Andrew Jury was only 26-years old when he appeared on the first season of the New Zealand series of Married At First Sight. His death was announced by his co-stars Angel Renall and Benjamin Blackwell who said: "It's with the heaviest hearts we’ve come together to acknowledge the passing of Andrew Jury.”

Angel Renall and Benjamin Blackwell also said in the statement that ‘We had the absolute pleasure of filming and participating in a show which leaves us intricately linked for a lifetime.

The pair also said that “At this time our entire cast wish to send our deepest condolences and love to his family – Ben, Angel, Brett, Vicky, Haydn, Lacey, Claire, Dom, Aaron, Luke, Belinda.”

In Married At First Sight, Andrew Jury was paired with Vicky Gleeson-Stokes. Although the couple stayed together until the finale of the show, they split up after the series ended. Warner Bros Discovery, the makers of MAF’s New Zealand, said in a statement that “Warner Bros Discovery expresses our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Andrew Jury.”

“WBD takes duty of care extremely seriously and has protocols in place regarding the wellbeing of cast and crew. All MAFS NZ contributors have access to mental health professionals throughout the process, including pre-screening, during production and after broadcast.”

The New Zealand Herald reported that a year after the show ended, “Jury spoke out questioning the ethics of the show, which claimed to genuinely match people for love.