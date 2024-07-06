'Married at First Sight' star Ella Morgan. Photo by Instagram/ellamorganc. | Instagram/ellamorganc

‘Married At First Sight UK’ star Ella Morgan has told her fans she’s ‘never been so ill’ as announced a social media break.

Morgan, who dating show fans will know was one of the brides on last year’s ‘Married at First Sight UK’ (MAFS), has been active on social media since her reality TV show stint. But, now she’s told her 201,000 followers that’s she’s stepping away from Instagram due to illness.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, she wrote: "Taking a short little insta break, I have never been so ill in all my life." She didn’t give any more details about her health issue or how long she may be away from her social platform. She instead reassured her fans by stating: "I need rest then I'll be back with good content, hopefully if I make it!"

It comes just weeks after Morgan last sparked concerns due to her health. It was reported that she collapsed while attending the BAFTAs in May. A medic was seen helping the reality personality on the red carpet, but she later took to her Instagram to let her fans know she was okay, attributing the fall to being overheated and weak.

29-year-old Morgan didn’t find long-lasting love on MAFS, but she made history by being the first transgender bride to appear on the show. She will shortly make history again as she has also signed up for the next series of ‘Celebs Go Dating’, which is due to air on E4 later this year. Proving she hasn’t given up on romance, she’ll be putting her love life in the hands of relationship experts again. She’ll also become the first transgender celebrity to be cast on that show.

Morgan was matched with Nathanial Valentino during her time on ‘Married at First Sight’. The pair had a wedding ceremony, where they met for the first time and said ‘I do’ - although the union was not legally binding. She caused controversy, however, by leaving Valentino in favour of starting a romance with fellow groom JJ Slater who also ended his marriage to be with her.

The pair re-entered the experiment as a new couple, and though they made it to final vows Slater decided he did not want to take the relationship any further - causing Morgan heartbreak. Slater, age 31, is now in a relationship with Katie Price, 45.