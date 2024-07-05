'Married at First Sight' star Lauren Dunn. Photo by Instagram/lauren_funn_. | Instagram/lauren_funn_

‘Married at First Sight’ (MAFS) star Lauren Dunn has spoken out about the ‘wild’ circumstance which led to her ‘saving [the] life’ of a fan.

The reality TV star took part in the Australian dating show, which sees singles meet and begin a relationship on their wedding day, earlier this year. Shortly after matching, the couples are asked to move in together and remain together for several weeks while the relationship experts who matched them put them through a series of challenges to test their connections.

Dunn temporarily leave the show, and husband Jonathan “Jono” Mccullough, behind to undergo surgery when she found blood clots between her shoulder and clavicles. In an Instagram Story, Lauren shared some direct messages she has received from a MAFS fan who thanked her for raising awareness to signs of blood clots. They told the 32-year-old business owner that after watching her speaking about her experience this led to them realising that they too have blood clots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The message reads: “"Girl! You're the reason I found out I had blood clots. I'll always be in debt to you. No jokes, you saved my life.” They continued: "I didn't know anything about blood clots until your experience on MAFS. Literally woke up with clots the next day and I wouldn't have known what it was if it wasn't for you!"

Dunn described the circumstance as "wild" to her 251,000 followers. "Am I a hero?!" she joked. In March, Dunn explained that she "woke up and the whole side of [her] body was numb and really purple." She further explained "I said, 'Something is not right'. I rang Jono, who was at the gym, and he told me to go to the doctor. Once I spoke to the doctor he basically told me that I needed to go straight to the hospital."

Dunn ended up having a week-long break from the show while she had her surgery and recovered. Dunn and Mccullough, a 40-year-old health business owner, had a difficult relationship throughout the show. They struggled to connect initially, but then found a connection and Mccullough was supportive when his wife went through her health scare. The relationship ultimately broke down, however, when it was revealed that he had been texting another bride, Ellie Dix.