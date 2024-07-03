Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby and her mum Letitia have both been in hospital with infections. Photo by Instagram. | Instagram

Reality TV star and mum-of-one Charlotte Crosby has told her Instagram fans that both she and her mum are in hospital battling mystery illnesses.

In a post shared on her Instagram Stories this morning, (Wednesday July 3), the “Geordie Shore” star shared a photo of herself and her mother in hospital. Along with it, she added a caption which revealed the pair had been in hospital overnight: "2 hospitals, 4 attempts at taking bloods, 2 attempts at fitting a canula and 7 hours later. I'm home with finally the right medication and the first lot given intravenously.”

The 34-year-old media personality continued to explain that her mum Letitia Crosby, aged 54, is particularly poorly: "A very very long night last night! My poor mam is also so poorly with a viral infection and can't even open one eye anymore. . . and she stayed with me the whole time we are both resting up today."

Later, Charlotte, who is a mum to one-year-old Alba, shared a video of herself and her mum laying in bed. Speaking further about the issues that lead them to go to hospital, she said: "She's a very poorly mama. She's got viral infection and I've got bacterial. Both in the wars thank god Alba’s in nursery today because Jake's working in London."

The reality TV star had many supportive comments from fans and loved ones on her main page. Fiancé Jake Ankers was among the first to comment to his future wife. He said: "Lets focus on getting you better.” One fan said: “Hope you are ok @charlottegshore send my love to you xxx.” Another said: “Aww sending big hugs hope you feel better soon xxx.” A third said: “Take care hun. Sending love.”

Charlotte isn't the only “Geordie Shore” star who battling health issues at the moment and had to go to hospital for medical attention. Her former MTV co-star Vicky Pattison took to Instagram with a health update this morning after her own rush to hospital over the weekend.

Vicky also took to her Instagram page to share a series of snaps documenting her discharge, including a photo of bloodied sheets from her hospital stay. In her post, she warned fans that one of the photos in her carousel of images she had uploased was "graphic" in nature. She wrote: "Blurry but happy hometime, recovery and some things I'm grateful for... Some of these pics are a tadddd graphic so I apologise in advance.. and if anyone doesn't like blood I just wouldn't bother."

She continued: "I'm super happy to be home, back to my boys and my bed.. I'm already beginning to feel more like myself. Just a quick thank you to everyone for your kind messages, concern and get well soon and movie tips.. it's all greatly appreciated!" She also extended her gratitude to the healthcare staff who looked after her, adding: "Also, to the ladies and gentlemen who took care of me over the weekend, despite dealing with a junior doctors strike thank you.”