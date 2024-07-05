"The Bachelor" star Kristen Czyszek with her boyfriend Sam Hourigan. Photo by Instagram/kristen_czyszek. | Instagram/kristen_czyszek

Reality TV star Kristen Czyszek has spoken about the moment her partner Sam Hourigan was almost killed in a hit-and-run in Bali.

The 30-year-old former “The Bachelor Australia” star, aged 30, and her freediver partner were on holiday in the Indonesian province last weekend when he was rrun over by a man on a scooter who was driving on the wrong side of the road with no lights on.

Hourigan was on the Padang Padang bridge in the Uluwatu region when he was hit - and then another scooter ran over him as he lay unconscious and injured on the road. He suffered a series of serious injuries, including a shattered spleen, broken ribs and life-threatening internal bleeding and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Hourigan was given life-saving surgery, and though he has survived he had to have his spleen removed and is now facing medical bills of more than $50,000 (around £39,000) as he recovers in intensive care.

Czyszek, who was a season seven of “The Bachelor Australia” contestant, took to her Instagram page to share the news with her fans and ask for donations via a GoFundMe page to help cover the hospital costs for her partner. She said his health insurance will not cover his medical bills due to a “minor technical exclusion” with his travel insurance.

On the page, Czyszek wrote: “He hit Sam with so much force that the hospital has had to remove his spleen to save his life. He suffered broken ribs, a shattered spleen, cuts all over his body and life-threatening internal bleeding. Sam is in ICU for the internal bleeding and broken ribs.”

She continued to say that the accident almost claimed Hourigan’s life. She said that while her boyfriend feels lucky to be alive, he is devastated because he can no longer be a freediver as he doesn't have a spleen. She added that he will be impacted forever, and that one of his biggest joys in life has been taken away as a result of his accident.

“Nothing can prepare you for the amount of grief, shock, anger and sadness seeing the one you love fighting for their life,” she went on, as she shared photos of the pair in happier times.

Hourigan’s friend, and fellow freediver, Adam Sellars launched a GoFundMe page called “Sam our Freediving Friend need's our help” to help cover Hourigan’s hospital bills. Czyszek asked her followers to “give generously” via the page. On the GoFundMe page, Sellars wrote: “Everyone that knows him will say he is the most generous person with the biggest heart. Please give generously. You know Sam a.k.a Batman would in the same position.”

Speaking about the GoFundMe page and addressing her 16,000 Instagram followers directly, Czyszek: “Thank you to all who have already donated and shown your incredible kindness and support. I am forever in debt to you.”