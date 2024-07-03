Mohamed Beiraghdary, popularly known on Instagram and Youtube as Mo Vlogs, shared the details of his unknown health condition which made the muscles in his face contract. Photo by Instagram/MoVlogs. | Instagram/MoVlogs

A Youtuber and boxer has sought the help of his Instagram fans afer suffering from a ‘scary’ health condition which caused his face to be unrecognisable.

Mohamed Beiraghdary, popularly known on Instagram and Youtube as Mo Vlogs, has made a name for himself as one of the most prominent social media vloggers. He boasts more than 11 million subsrcibers on his Youtube channel and more than four million followers on his Instagram page.

He is renowned for posting daily vlogs, where he shows his fans the opulent lifestyle his home city of Dubai is known for, alongside videos and images of his boxing career.

But, a few days ago the 29-year-old took to his Instagram page for a very different reason indeed - to seek medical advice from his fans after suffering a sudden health complaint which led to the “muscles in [his] face contracting”. He posted a photo and a video of his face to his page which showed the effects of the unknown condition. Alongside his upload he wrote the caption: “I’ve never had something like this happen to me . Please if anyone has ever experienced something like this message me. Health is everything.”

In the video, he said: “It’s like all the muscles in my face have contracted. I don’t know what happened. I was just training and I felt my body itching and like swelling up. So I’m going to the hospital right now. . . . This is crazy.”

He also shared an image of himself laid on a hospital bed wearing just shorts, presumably after having ungone a medical examination, and another photo of concerned loved ones sat at the end of his hospital bed.

However, the influencer, who is also a boxer, later returned to Instagram to update his caption and reassure fans that he was still going to take part in a scheduled fight this Saturday. He wrote: “I’m still going to fight on 6th July . I just had this emergency today but I’m feeling better now. God is good , I still dont know what caused this . Thank you everyone for your support. Everything happens for a reason.”

At the time of writing, on Wednesday July 3, Beiraghdary still has not revealed a cause for his sudden health issue. Fans, however, have been quick to speculate on the reason. Many said they thought he may have had an allergic reaction to something. One said: “Hope your good man this looks scary!”, while many also sent their prayers.

Beiraghdary will take part in a highly-anticipated fight night in Dubai on Saturday. He will make his debut against former friend turned rival Shero Amara. There will also be the much-awaited debut of social media superstar and Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik, who will face social media influencer Erali Boyqobilov.