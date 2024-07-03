Instagram blogger Amy Ramsey with her son Dillan, who has died of leukaemia at the age of five. Photo by Instagram/amy_rambo. | Instagram/amy_rambo

Reality star Ashley Cain and entrepreneur Kelsey Parker have led tributes to a blogger’s son who has died of leukaemia at the age of five.

Cain and Parker have left their messages of support on Instagram for blogger Amy Ramsey after she announced the sad death of her son Dillan on Sunday (June 30).

Cain and Parker have both lost loved ones to cancer so they were able to empathise with Ramsey. Cain’s daughter Azaylia Diamond Cain died of leukaemia when she was eight-months-old in April 2021, meanwhile Parker’s husband Tom, who was a singer in boyband ‘The Wanted’, died of a brain tumour in March 2022 at the age of 33.

Dillan, who was known as Dilly, died following a four year battle with incurable cancer. Ramsey, who is a mum to two other children, built up a large social media fanbase over the last few years as she documented her son's health journey. She currently has almost 80,000 followers. Her bio reads: “Documenting life. Juggling 3 children. On a holistic journey trying to cure my 5 year old sons incurable cancer.”

Dillan was diagnosed with leukaemia when he was one-years-old, in May 2020. He underwent lots of treatment, and even went in to remission for two years, but sadly he relapsed a few months ago and then he died at the weekend.

Announcing the devastating news, Ramsey shared a photo of him smiling and wrote: "Dillan passed away today at 6.15 pm, he wasn’t in pain, and was still talking & making us laugh until he took his last breath. You are not in pain anymore Dilly, my gorgeous boy."

Cain was among the first to comment on the post. He said: "This hurt to read. What a strong, brave and beautiful boy who will be so sadly missed but so powerfully remembered. I send my heartfelt condolences to you and your family during this time and I pray you are surrounded by love and strength. May you rest in eternal paradise Dilly, where you can always watch over and shine light on those who will always love and miss you."

Parker wrote: "Dilly you are one incredible little boy. My heart breaks for you all. Amy you are the most incredible Mum you went to the ends of the earth for Dilly and he knows that. There was no stone unturned. He was so loved by you all and that is where he found his strength every day to fight. Energy can’t be destroyed only transferred." They each shared heart emojis alongside their tributes and condolences. Many other celebs also left tributes on the post. Reality star Molly-Mae Hague also shared a message. She wrote: "Rest in paradise Dillan. Sending you and your family love and prayers. I am so sorry." Singer Dane Bowers said: “My jaw just dropped. I’m so so sorry to hear this. As everyone else has already conferred on . . . Dillan was an absolute treasure. He IS and will ALWAYS remain a true inspiration of bravery and dignity. Rest in peace Dilly.”

Another reality star Samantha Faiers penned: “So heartbroken. No words can truly comfort you both during this incredibly difficult time. My prayers and thoughts are with you. Your beautiful boy will be in our hearts forever.” Media personality Calum Best said: “Dilly rest in peace u incredible boy , im sorry I never got to meet you but I did love u. Thank you for allowing us all to get to know u and share ur journey . So many life lessons for all of us. RIP.”

Ramsey returned to Instagram the day after her son’s death to share that she and her partner, and Dillan’s father, Oz "poured every penny into Dillan's care". She said: "For 4 years we have poured every penny into his care, every bit of our savings, every pound we raised. I know it might not look like it from the outside but we have lost everything from fighting for so long."

Ramsey and Oz, who also share two daughters, set up a fundraising page with a target of £50,000 - but donations quickly exceeded this total. The total raised by the GoFundMe page, called Dillan’s funeral and monthly bills, is more than 72,000 at the time of writing (on the morning of Wednesday July 3). On the afternoon of Tuesday July 2, Ramsey shared to her Instagram Stories that the pair have decided to use the additional funds raised by the page to help re-open an outdoor play area at the hospital where Dillan received treatment.

Her full statement read: “Thank you so much for your kind messages and donations. We will be using the extra funds to help re-open the outdoor play area at Dilly’s hospital that has sadly been closed for four years. Dilly couldn’t use it but I’d like for the present and future patients to have a safe outdoor space and fresh air.”