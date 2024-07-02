Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fundraising appeal has been launched for a teenager who tragically died after her drink was allegedly spiked at a music event.

Emily Stokes, 17, had been at Dreamland’s Worried About Henry drum and bass event in Margate on Saturday (June 29) when emergency services were called. She sadly died after she was taken to hospital.

Although the police are still investigating her death, her heartbroken sister, Megan Stokes said Emily died from an “overdose from being spiked” and the family is now raising funds to give Emily the send off she would’ve wanted”.

She wrote on the page: “My younger sister has tragically passed away from an overdose from being spiked last night in Margate. Emily was the kindest person you could ever meet, she was so full of life and to have her taken away so suddenly at just only 17 years old.

“It has completely broke me and it breaks my heart that we may not be able to give her the send off she would’ve wanted so I’ve set this up so hopefully we can give her the best send off many thanks megan.”

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at 5.58pm on Saturday 29 June to be made aware of the death of a 17-year-old girl at the QEQM hospital in Margate. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the death and a report is being made for the coroner.”

