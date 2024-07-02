Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman who was flying home to visit her family for the first time in four years died after boarding her flight.

Manpreet Kaur was waiting for her Qantas flight from Melbourne to Delhi, India to take off when she collapsed and died in front of passengers. The 24-year-old had not seen her family since moving to Australia in 2020.

Gurdip Grewal, a friend of Ms Kaur, said: “When she got on the plane, she was struggling to put her seatbelt on. Just before her flight started, she fell in front of her seat and died on the spot.”

The aircraft was still attached to the gate when emergency services were called to help her. Mr Grewal has launched a GoFundMe to help raise money for her family.

He wrote: “Our dear friend Manpreet left us too soon, leaving a void in our lives that can never be filled. As we grieve her passing, we want to come together to honour her memory and support her family in their time of need. Your support means so much to us and Manpreet’s family, helping them navigate through this challenging period.”