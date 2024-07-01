Video footage shows plane crashing into trees outside resident's home after aircraft narrowly missed powerline
The single-engine Cessna 150 aircraft was seen skimming the trees before it made an emergency landing in Maine. In the footage, the plane soars overhead before making a quick turn leading into its final descent.
The crash occurred on Swan's Island near Bar Harbor on Thursday evening (27 June) just before 6pm. In the moments before the crash, the aircraft narrowly missed a low-hanging powerline before finally ploughing into the trees.
“It happened so fast that it was hard to process in the moment,” said Meghan Joyce to Fox 22, who filmed the incident. She added: “He said he was trying to land and realized he couldn't and was trying to take back off”.
Joyce said the pilot escaped the wreckage with just a broken nose. She said: “When I got there he was trying to get out. He said he was fine. I was more worked up than he was, he was like, 'I'm fine, I'm fine, calm down I'm good.' He walked out of the plane, crawled out of it, and walked away from it.”
The FAA said the National Transportation Safety Board is now leading the investigation into the accident. FAA documents show the plane is registered to Robert Kohut who is from Sag Harbor, New York, but lives on Swan's Island, Maine.
