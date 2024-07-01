Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A homeowner captured incredible footage of a plane crashing into a forest of trees right outside their home.

The single-engine Cessna 150 aircraft was seen skimming the trees before it made an emergency landing in Maine. In the footage, the plane soars overhead before making a quick turn leading into its final descent.

The crash occurred on Swan's Island near Bar Harbor on Thursday evening (27 June) just before 6pm. In the moments before the crash, the aircraft narrowly missed a low-hanging powerline before finally ploughing into the trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It happened so fast that it was hard to process in the moment,” said Meghan Joyce to Fox 22, who filmed the incident. She added: “He said he was trying to land and realized he couldn't and was trying to take back off”.

Joyce said the pilot escaped the wreckage with just a broken nose. She said: “When I got there he was trying to get out. He said he was fine. I was more worked up than he was, he was like, 'I'm fine, I'm fine, calm down I'm good.' He walked out of the plane, crawled out of it, and walked away from it.”