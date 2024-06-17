Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two pilots have been killed after a World War II-era plane crashed during a Father's Day event in California.

Two pilots have been killed after a World War II-era plane crashed during a Father's Day event in California, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The FAA said a twin-engine Lockheed 12A crashed shortly after departing Chino Airport in California around 12.35pm on Saturday, June 15.

Officials said two people were on board when the plane crashed. No one on the ground was injured, officials added.

Authorities did not identify the pilots. However, according to two friends who spoke to FOX 11, one of the victims was Frank Wright, the chief of operations at the Yanks Air Museum.

Two pilots have been killed after a World War II-era plane crashed during a Father's Day event in California. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The witness told FOX 11 that Wright had participated in a panel discussion at a Father's Day event at the museum before the crash. The witness told the station about the moment the plane crashed, saying it "happened right in front of my eyes."

The witness said: "It took a nosedive, and the first part of the plane that hit was the left wing. And what happened was [an] immediate explosion. Like [a] big fireball, black smoke."

Yanks Air Museum released a statement and said they are working with the FAA to determine what caused the plane to crash. The museum said: "Shortly after noon yesterday, one of our aircraft was involved in an accident in an unoccupied field near Chino Airport resulting in two fatalities aboard the aircraft.

