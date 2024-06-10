Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two people have been hospitalised after a Harbour Air seaplane crashed into a pleasure boat

Two people have been hospitalised after a seaplane collided with a boat on Saturday (8 June), officials confirmed. The incident occurred at Vancouver's Coal Harbour near Stanley Park in Canada.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said in a statement that a Harbour Air seaplane collided with a pleasure boat in the water around 1 p.m. PT. Police did not confirm exactly how many people were injured, but said more details would come as the investigation progresses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said: "A number of people were on board both the plane and boat. Several passengers have been treated for injuries and taken to hospital."

Two people have been hospitalised after a Harbour Air seaplane crashed into a pleasure boat. (Photo: Getty Images)

On Sunday morning (9 June), Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services assistant chief Jarret Gray confirmed two people on the boat were hospitalised with their injuries. A spokesperson for Harbour Air said one of its planes, with five passengers on-board for a sightseeing tour, collided with a boat after takeoff from the seaplane terminal.

In a statement the spokesperson said: "All five passengers on the aircraft, and the pilot, are uninjured and safe. We have been advised by the local authorities that all passengers on the boat have also been accounted for."

The spokesperson added they were working with authorities to support the people affected by the collision. In a statement to CBC, the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) confirmed the downed aircraft is a De Haviland DHC-2 Mark 1, commonly referred to as a Beaver, which carries up to six passengers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad