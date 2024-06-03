Portugal air crash: Pilot dead as two stunt planes crash mid-air in front of horrified crowd at Beja Air Show
At least one pilot has been killed after two planes crashed mid-air in front of a crowd at an air show in Portugal. The two stunt planes crashed during the Beja Air Show with the horrifying incident caught on camera.
Footage caught the moment the group of planes were soaring through the sky in formation before one lost control and flew upwards into the other five. Five other stunt planes were involved in the tragic aerobatic accident with one pilot also being injured, the Portuguese Air Force said.
The event was quickly cancelled after the crash with more than 30 emergency vehicles rushing to the air field. The Portuguese Air Force said: “The air force regrets to announce that at 4:05pm (1505 GMT), at the Beja Air Show, two planes were the victim of an accident during an aerial demonstration."
The aircraft that lost control clipped another plane and continued to fly upwards before it began to dramatically tumble towards the ground. The jet reportedly suffered severe damage to its tail that caused it to lose control and crash. The pilot killed was Spanish.
The Portuguese Air Force added: "It is with an enormous feeling of regret and consternation that the Air Force pays the greatest condolences to family, friends and acquaintances, being deeply supportive in this hour of loss."
Both planes were Yakovlev Yak-52 aircraft used by the Spanish and Portuguese Yakstars formation teams at air shows. The event was celebrating the 72nd anniversary of the Air Force with almost 100,000 visitors expected to attend. Public Security Police have started to investigate the accident alongside the Public Prosecutor's Office and the Office for the Prevention and Investigation of Aircraft Accidents and Railway Accidents.
