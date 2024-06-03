Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pilot has been killed after two planes crashed mid-air during an air show in Portugal with thousands of horrified onlookers witnessing the incident

Footage caught the moment the group of planes were soaring through the sky in formation before one lost control and flew upwards into the other five. Five other stunt planes were involved in the tragic aerobatic accident with one pilot also being injured, the Portuguese Air Force said.

The event was quickly cancelled after the crash with more than 30 emergency vehicles rushing to the air field. The Portuguese Air Force said: “The air force regrets to announce that at 4:05pm (1505 GMT), at the Beja Air Show, two planes were the victim of an accident during an aerial demonstration."

The aircraft that lost control clipped another plane and continued to fly upwards before it began to dramatically tumble towards the ground. The jet reportedly suffered severe damage to its tail that caused it to lose control and crash. The pilot killed was Spanish.

The Portuguese Air Force added: "It is with an enormous feeling of regret and consternation that the Air Force pays the greatest condolences to family, friends and acquaintances, being deeply supportive in this hour of loss."