F-35 crash: Pilot seriously injured after fighter jet Lightning II crashes near Albuquerque Airport in Mexico with investigations underway
and live on Freeview channel 276
An American pilot has been seriously injured after ejecting from his F-35B fighter jet which crashed near Albuquerque Airport in Mexico. The pilot was conscious when he was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital, according to airport officials and Albuquerque Fire Rescue.
The plane was a developmental model of the F-35B Lightning II, which was being delivered by aerospace technologies firm Lockheed Martin. Lockheed Martin said: "An F-35B en route from Fort Worth, Texas, to Edwards Air Force Base, California, crashed after a refuelling stop at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. The pilot safely ejected. Safety is our priority and we will follow appropriate investigation protocol."
According to a press release from Kirtland Air Force Base, the pilot's condition was stable. The pilot was the only person on board.
The incident occurred on Tuesday (28 May) and was headed to Edwards Air Force Base near Los Angeles. The identity of the pilot has not been released. RAF Marham in Norfolk is the home of the UK's F-35B jets.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.