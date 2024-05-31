Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An American pilot has been seriously injured after ejecting from his F-35B Lightning II fighter jet before it crashed

An American pilot has been seriously injured after ejecting from his F-35B fighter jet which crashed near Albuquerque Airport in Mexico. The pilot was conscious when he was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital, according to airport officials and Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

The plane was a developmental model of the F-35B Lightning II, which was being delivered by aerospace technologies firm Lockheed Martin. Lockheed Martin said: "An F-35B en route from Fort Worth, Texas, to Edwards Air Force Base, California, crashed after a refuelling stop at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. The pilot safely ejected. Safety is our priority and we will follow appropriate investigation protocol."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An American pilot has been seriously injured after ejecting from his F-35B Lightning II fighter jet plane before it crashed. (Photo: Getty Images)

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to a press release from Kirtland Air Force Base, the pilot's condition was stable. The pilot was the only person on board.