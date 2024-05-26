Plane crash: Pilot miraculously 'parachutes out of plane' before it crashed near US airport with 'six other passengers on board'
A pilot parachuted out of a plane before it crashed on Saturday afternoon (25 May) with the other six passengers on board also miraculously surviving. The plane, a single-engine Cessna C206, crashed in a hay field close to the airport, outside of Kansas City, just before 1pm.
The Bates County Sheriff’s Office said the aircraft was found just east of the runway. The pilot managed to parachute out of the plane near Butler Memorial Airport in Bates County, Missouri, before the aircraft crashed.
The pilot had been wearing a parachute and was able to jump from the plane before the crash. He was found at a hangar at the airport.
It is unclear whether the other passengers were also able to escape the plane before it struck the ground. However, KCTV5 reports that the other six passengers were all treated and released at the scene,.
Neither the pilot or the passengers involved have been identified. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.
