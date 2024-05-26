Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A pilot miraculously parachuted out of a plane before it crashed near an airport in the US - with the aircraft also having six other passengers on board

A pilot parachuted out of a plane before it crashed on Saturday afternoon (25 May) with the other six passengers on board also miraculously surviving. The plane, a single-engine Cessna C206, crashed in a hay field close to the airport, outside of Kansas City, just before 1pm.

The Bates County Sheriff’s Office said the aircraft was found just east of the runway. The pilot managed to parachute out of the plane near Butler Memorial Airport in Bates County, Missouri, before the aircraft crashed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pilot had been wearing a parachute and was able to jump from the plane before the crash. He was found at a hangar at the airport.

A pilot miraculously parachuted out of a plane before it crashed near an airport in the US - with the aircraft also having six other passengers on board. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

It is unclear whether the other passengers were also able to escape the plane before it struck the ground. However, KCTV5 reports that the other six passengers were all treated and released at the scene,.