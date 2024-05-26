Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An RAF pilot has died after a Spitfire plane crashed into a field close to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire

An RAF pilot has died after a Spitfire crashed in a field close to an RAF station in Lincolnshire yesterday (Saturday 25 May), officials said. Emergency services were called to the field off Langrick Road, Coningsby shortly before 13:20.

The RAF statement reads: "It is with great sadness that we must confirm the death of an RAF pilot in a tragic accident near RAF Coningsby today. The pilot's family have been informed and we ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time."

Lincolnshire Police said the aircraft came down in a field off Langrick Road, which runs alongside the perimeter of the RAF station. Road closures were subsequently put in place around Dogdyke Road and Sandy Bank, with motorists asked to avoid the area.

The World War Two-era plane belonged to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight based at RAF Coningsby, the RAF said. It added that a "comprehensive investigation" would be completed and it would not speculate on the cause of the crash.