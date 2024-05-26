RAF pilot dies: Pilot dies after Spitfire plane crashes into field close to RAF Coningsby; Prince and Princess of Wales pay tribute
and live on Freeview channel 276
An RAF pilot has died after a Spitfire crashed in a field close to an RAF station in Lincolnshire yesterday (Saturday 25 May), officials said. Emergency services were called to the field off Langrick Road, Coningsby shortly before 13:20.
The RAF statement reads: "It is with great sadness that we must confirm the death of an RAF pilot in a tragic accident near RAF Coningsby today. The pilot's family have been informed and we ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time."
Lincolnshire Police said the aircraft came down in a field off Langrick Road, which runs alongside the perimeter of the RAF station. Road closures were subsequently put in place around Dogdyke Road and Sandy Bank, with motorists asked to avoid the area.
The World War Two-era plane belonged to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight based at RAF Coningsby, the RAF said. It added that a "comprehensive investigation" would be completed and it would not speculate on the cause of the crash.
The Prince and Princess of Wales paid tribute to the pilot who has not yet been named. In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, they said: "Incredibly sad to hear of the news this afternoon from RAF Coningsby. Our thoughts this evening are with the pilot's loved ones, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, and the wider RAF family. W & C."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.