F-35 Lightning II: Two Japanese F-35A stealth fighter jets make emergency landings after one develops mechanical problem
Two Japanese F-35A stealth fighter jets were forced to make emergency landings today (Monday 3 June). The two fighter jets landed at a commercial airport, Aomori Airport, in northern Japan but according to officials there were no injuries or damage.
The fighter jets were on a training flight from Misawa Air Base and landed safely. One of the jets developed an unspecified mechanical problem and requested an emergency landing, airport officials said.
Japan's Air Self Defense Force declined to provide details including the cause of the emergency landing. The runway at the airport was closed for about 20 minutes because of the emergency landing. Operations have now returned to normal.
The incident comes after an American pilot has been seriously injured after ejecting from his F-35B fighter jet which crashed near Albuquerque Airport in Mexico. The pilot was conscious when he was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital, according to airport officials and Albuquerque Fire Rescue.
The plane was a developmental model of the F-35B Lightning II, which was being delivered by aerospace technologies firm Lockheed Martin. Lockheed Martin said: "An F-35B en route from Fort Worth, Texas, to Edwards Air Force Base, California, crashed after a refuelling stop at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. The pilot safely ejected. Safety is our priority and we will follow appropriate investigation protocol."
