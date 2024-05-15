Watch more of our videos on Shots!

F18 fighter jets will fly over popular holiday destinations in Tenerife and Gran Canaria for Armed Forces Day events

F-18 fighter jets are due to fly over popular holiday destinations over the next 10 days with holidaymakers urged to keep an eye on the skies. This week is the beginning of commemorative events for Armed Forces Day in both Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria which will see participation of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Guardia Civil, and Emergency Military Unit (UME).

As part of the events, F-18 fighter jets will perform a flyover during the lowering of the flag in tribute to the fallen. This will occur in Tenerife on May 18 and in Gran Canaria on May 24 in co-ordination with civil aviation authorities, adhering to safety regulations, according to the Canarian Weekly.

F18 fighter jets will fly over popular holiday destinations in Tenerife and Gran Canaria for Armed Forces Day events. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

The aircraft will also conduct a rehearsal on the mornings of May 17 in Santa Cruz and on May 24 in Las Palmas over Las Canteras beach. The activities celebrating Armed Forces Day will commence with a concert open to the public on Thursday May 16 (Thursday) at San Telmo Park in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, featuring music from the Canary Islands Air Command, War Band No.1 of the "Canarias" XVI Brigade, with singer Nereida Peña, a military member of the Canary Islands Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (ARCC Canarias) of the Air Force.