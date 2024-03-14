A Royal Air Force jet that can be used for "tactical missions" was spotted at Manchester Airport in a "super rare" sighting. (Photo: Getty Images)

A Royal Air Force (RAF) jet made a “super rare” visit to Manchester Airport yesterday (Wednesday 13 March). The RAF jet, RC-135, made a low fly-past of runway 23R at the airport and was spotted flying across the region.

Airliners Live posted on X, formerly Twitter: “What a catch on today's show! A super rare visitor to Manchester Airport: A @RoyalAirForce RC-135 with a low fly-past of runway 23R at Manchester.”

One user responded to the post saying that they had “luckily caught it in Stockport on my way home”. According to the RAF theRC-135W Rivet Joint is a “dedicated electronic surveillance aircraft that can be employed in all theatres on strategic and tactical missions”, adding that its “sensors ‘soak up’ electronic emissions from communications, radar and other systems.”