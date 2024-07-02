Family of five including two children killed in plane crash in New York after trip for baseball tournament
and live on Freeview channel 276
The family from Georgia were visiting Cooperstown in New York when their plane crashed, authorities said Monday (1 July). The single-engine Piper PA-46 crashed around 2pm on Sunday (30 June) after taking off from Albert S. Nader Regional Airport in Oneonta, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.
The wreckage of the plane and the remains of the five people on board were found Sunday night in the town of Masonville, the New York State Police said in a news release. Drones, all-terrain vehicles and helicopters were used to search for the remote crash site, which was about 125 miles (200 kilometers) northwest of New York City.
The victims were identified as Roger Beggs, 76; Laura Van Epps, 42; Ryan Van Epps, 42; James Van Epps, 12; and Harrison Van Epps, 10. The family were returning to Georgia after attending a tournament in Cooperstown, the home of the Baseball Hall of Fame, police said.
The force added that the plane was headed to Cobb County International Airport in Atlanta with a fuelling stop in West Virginia when it crashed. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that he and his family were praying for the victims’ families and offered “our deepest condolences to all who knew and loved them”. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.