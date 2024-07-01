Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former British police detective working for missing Jay Slater's distraught family, Mark Williams-Thomas, claims he has uncovered “important information”.

Mark Williams-Thomas has revealed on social media that he had spoken to '”important witnesses” to build a “very detailed picture of Jay's movements” before he vanished. Williams-Thomas had flown himself out to the Spanish island to meet Jay's family and vowed to “get them answers”.

He has now issued an update on social media as his investigations continue. He said he had spoken to “important witnesses” to build a “very detailed picture of Jay's movements” in the day before, and day of, his disappearance on June 16 and 17 and had uncovered “important background information”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, he wrote: "Although the police search in the mountains and around Masca has concluded, the police investigation into Jay Slater’s disappearance remains ongoing. In regard to our investigation we have been able to speak to important witnesses and now have a very detailed picture of Jays movements over 16 and 17th [of June] along with important background information.

The former British police detective working for missing Jay Slater's distraught family, Mark Williams-Thomas, claims he has uncovered “important information”. (Photo: Alamy) | Alamy

"We still have a number of outstanding actions , but have given the family a preliminary breakdown of findings. In light of the police search ending.

"I have suggested the family should use the GoFundMe money to continue the search using experts in searching. I would appeal again, if you have any ‘direct information’ having spoken to Jay or anyone that was with him over night 16/17th and have not yet been in contact please do so."