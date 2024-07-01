Jay Slater news: New update as TV star detective working for distraught family uncovers 'important information' on missing teen's last movements in Tenerife
Mark Williams-Thomas has revealed on social media that he had spoken to '”important witnesses” to build a “very detailed picture of Jay's movements” before he vanished. Williams-Thomas had flown himself out to the Spanish island to meet Jay's family and vowed to “get them answers”.
He has now issued an update on social media as his investigations continue. He said he had spoken to “important witnesses” to build a “very detailed picture of Jay's movements” in the day before, and day of, his disappearance on June 16 and 17 and had uncovered “important background information”.
Posting on X, formerly Twitter, he wrote: "Although the police search in the mountains and around Masca has concluded, the police investigation into Jay Slater’s disappearance remains ongoing. In regard to our investigation we have been able to speak to important witnesses and now have a very detailed picture of Jays movements over 16 and 17th [of June] along with important background information.
"We still have a number of outstanding actions , but have given the family a preliminary breakdown of findings. In light of the police search ending.
"I have suggested the family should use the GoFundMe money to continue the search using experts in searching. I would appeal again, if you have any ‘direct information’ having spoken to Jay or anyone that was with him over night 16/17th and have not yet been in contact please do so."
Jay, 19, from Lancashire, vanished on the morning of June 17 after reportedly staying at a rural Airbnb rental in Masca, over 30km away from where he had partied at a rave the night before. It was announced on Sunday (June 30) that the on-the-ground search for Jay, involving mountain rescue teams, police, fire crews and volunteers, along with assistance from drones, helicopters and sniffer dogs, had been called off after almost two weeks. A Civil Guard spokesperson said on Sunday: “The search operation has now finished although the case remains open.”
