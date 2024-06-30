Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of Jay Slater, who has been missing in Tenerife for nearly two weeks, have hit out at online trolls as the search continues.

Jay Slater’s father and brother have joined the search in scouring the mountainside in Tenerife for the missing teenager after Spanish police put out an appeal for volunteers. Warren Slater told reporters: “We just still can’t believe it; it’s been so tough on us, and I want people to think about us as parents and what we are going through.

“All those trollers having a go at us, they don’t know how we feel, why don’t they come up here and have a look and see for themselves how dangerous it is.” Jay Slater’s mother has also hit out at criticism of a fundraising page set up to help the desperate search for the missing British teenager, warning “this may happen to you”.

Ms Duncan posted on a Facebook page where thousands of people have been discussing their own theories behind his vanishing. Debbie Duncan says she has “not slept” since the 19-year-old disappeared on the Canary Island of Tenerife.

Spanish police called for volunteers to help with what they called a “massive search” for the missing teenager, but reportedly less than a dozen individuals turned up. Warren Slater said on Saturday (30 June) that he was “grateful” for those who turned out to help as the “terrain is dangerous.”

He added: “It’s not the local park, these are big mountains, the terrain is dangerous, put yourself in our position would you go out in these conditions? It’s tough, it’s hard, we are leaving it to the professionals and I’m grateful for those who have turned out today and I want to thank them for what they are doing.

“I just thought he’s gone out had a drink and ended up at some girl’s place as we all did when we were younger, he’s our youngest I just want him home.”

The 19-year-old, from Oswaldtwistle in Lancashire, was last heard from on a Monday morning. He told a friend he planned to walk back to his accommodation after missing a bus, a journey expected to take around 11 hours on foot. His friend Lucy Mae had gone to the island with him to attend the NRG music festival and she said he had stayed with people he had met on holiday after a night out.

Lucy said at around 8.15am on Monday she had received a call from Mr Slater after he missed the bus and was trying to walk back although he had said he was lost, needed a drink of water and had only 1% battery on his phone. Jay’s phone then cut off, with his last location showing as the Rural de Teno park – a mountainous area popular with hikers.