Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police looking for missing British teenager Jay Slater in Tenerife have ended their search after nearly two weeks.

The Civil Guard today (Sunday 30 June) said the near fortnight-long search, which has involved sniffer dogs, a helicopter and mountain rescue experts looking in mountainous terrain, had been brought to an end. A spokeswoman said: “The search operation has now finished although the case remains open."

The search formally ended at 10am on Sunday morning, with media turning up to the usual viewpoint meeting spot at the search site only to find it deserted. Just 24 hours earlier, around 30 rescue workers and dozens of journalists converged on the area following an appeal for help from volunteers by Tenerife's top cop Angel Sanz Coronado.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A well-placed source told The Mirror: “The daily operation which has been going on in and around Masca close to where Jay was last seen has been brought to an end. If any information comes in that merits a new search though it will be acted upon. My understanding is Jay’s parents have been informed of what obviously is a major development. Nothing of any relevance was found during yesterday’s large-scale search.”

Police looking for missing British teenager Jay Slater in Tenerife have ended their search after nearly two weeks. (Photo: James Manning/PA Wire) | James Manning/PA Wire

Officers on Saturday were still claiming they would carry on the search and there were no plans to end it. However, just six volunteers turned up for the search, including British TikToker and amateur mountaineer Paul Arnott, 29, who is helping the family from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire.

Jay was last seen by a local resident in Masca in north-west Tenerife just after 8am on June 17 walking northwards along the road out of the village after stopping to ask her for directions. His phone last pinged near to a look-out point where search teams gathered yesterday to begin the last day of the operation.

Mr Slater had been on holiday with friends on the Spanish island, when he travelled to the northwestern mountain village of Masca, after attending the NRG music festival on the Sunday night. The following morning, the apprentice bricklayer called a friend he had been on the trip with, at around 8.30am, and said he was going to walk back to their accommodation after missing the bus - a trip that would take 11 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to his friend, Mr Slater also said he was lost and in need of water, with only 1% charge on his phone. In the days since then, local police and the civil guard, along with Mr Slater's family, have been searching for him.