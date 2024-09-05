Lauryn Goodman has signed up to E4 dating show Celebs Go Dating as she looks for love. Photo by Getty Images. | GC Images

Influencer Lauryn Goodman has signed up to the celebrity dating agency on Celebs Go Dating - and she deserves to finally move on from Kyle Walker and find real love.

As everyone already knows, 33-year-old Goodman became a hot topic of conversation after she revealed that her two children are fathered by Manchester City defender Kyle Walker - despite him being in a long-term relationship with his now wife Annie Kilner.

Goodman had Kyle’s son Kairo in April 2020 and then his daughter who she has never revealed the name of, in August 2022. Goodman did not reveal Walker was also the father of her daughter until January this year, which led to Kilner to seperate from her husband.

Since then, Goodman has found herself on the receiving end of lots of negative attention. As Celebs Go Dating expert Anna Williamson put it in last night’s show: “I’ve never seen a celebrity have as much negative press as Lauryn Goodman has had over recent months.” She also described her as the “most controversial” star who has signed up to the agency throughout the course of the show, which is currently airing its 13th series every Monday to Thursday on E4.

Williamson added: “Everybody does deserve to be heard and have help finding love”. I agree. Goodman - like the rest of us - doesn’t deserve to be continually punished for choices that were made several years ago. She also doesn’t deserve to be alone forever simply because the man who fathered her children was already in a relationship.

Maybe I’m just a hopeless romantic, but everybody deserves to have true love in their life and a happy healthy relationship (if indeed that’s what they want). Goodman obviously does want that or she wouldn’t have signed up a dating show, so I really hope she finds it. She’s actually very brave to date in front of the cameras at all, (as indeed is anybody who goes on any dating show, famous or not).

In her first consultation with Williamson and fellow agent Paul Brunson, mum-of-two Goodman broke down in tears as she spoke about her relationship with Walker, and also admitted to the agents that she finds it hard to trust anybody - even them.

No matter what your opinion on what happened between her and Walker, it’s awful to hear that anybody has got to such a low point that they don’t feel they can trust anyone at all. Goodman does clearly need some help, and I’m glad she’s got it.

Let’s be honest, she isn’t the only one who - for a multitude of reasons - has been left damaged by what happened in previous romantic relationships. In what is a sad fact of life, it’s happened to most people, in some shape or form. If only we all had relationship experts on hand to help us when we were ready to take that hopeful leap back in to the dating pool. Goodman is incredibly lucky that she has them to guide her.

When asked about her dating history, Goodman said: "My last one, Kyle, I've known him since I was like early twenties. We were friends at the time, but he'd always liked me, but I knew he had a girlfriend at the time."

Confirming that she wasn't friends with Kilner, the reality star continued: "No, he kept everything very separate from her. . . . It was 2019 and she'd kicked him out, you know, he's not with her anymore. So I thought 'okay, like, why not, you know?'"

When asked what was the reaction when she told Walker of her pregnancy, Goodman replied: "I think it was more shocked because he'd gone back then with his girlfriend, the mother of his children. And so I think he felt like 'oh gosh, I've been kicked out and now she doesn't know about Lauryn and now she's pregnant.'"

She then said that the secret of her second pregnancy got "heavier and heavier and heavier" as time went on, which only became worse when she was sent a video of Kilner, who was also pregnant. She explained: "[It] knocked me sideways. I just remember, I just kept being like: 'what? Has this been some sort of sick game?'"

When asked how she feels about Walker now, she said she’s “super angry” at him and she doesn’t know if she’ll ever forgive him. She went on: “I battle with myself all the time, it’s like torture. I feel like I’m in survival mode. I’m always on edge and stressed.”

In a piece to camera, Goodman admitted that although she misses having someone special in her life. “I miss the intimacy and the closeness but it's probably fair to say men are on the naughty list. No one can be trusted.”

She added that she felt like a “shell of herself” and has had to “deal with the bashes”, no doubt referring to the onslaught of online hate she has received. How terribly sad. I hope anyone who’s ever wrote a nasty comment about her feels ashamed. Nobody should be made to feel so low.

We can all make judgements on the basis of the many stories we’ve all read over the past few months, but nobody will ever truly know what happened apart from Walker and Goodman themselves. But, what we do know is their union resulted in two children that Goodman is now raising alone. So, instead of constantly berating her, it’s time she’s allowed some grace and the space for a second chance at a happy life. Everybody is allowed to be happy and loved.