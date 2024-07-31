As Lauryn Goodman loses court battle against ex Kyle Walker, was she on TOWIE and did she date Mark Wright? | getty

In a written judgement, Judge Edward Hess said that Lauryn Goodman, who has two children with Manchester City’s Kyle Walker, was “often difficult, unreasonable and demanding.”

The judge also said that Lauryn Goodman treated England footballer Kyle Walker as an “open-ended cheque book.” Following losing the court case, Lauryn Goodman, she told The Mirror that “These have been difficult and stressful proceedings, which I had hoped would not be necessary. This has only never been about the children and providing for their futures. I am a dedicated single mother and whilst my children will never have what their half siblings have, I have tried my best for my children and always will, no matter what.”

“Thanks to my legal team and the judge’s decision, my children’s childhood is secure and I will now focus on building a solid future for them so as to provide for the time when the children’s home reverts back to their father. More than anything, I look forward to enjoying every moment with my children and the three of us being able to get on with our lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lauryn has two children, son, Kairo, four and daughter, Kinara with the 34 year old Kyle Walker. In January of this year, Kyle Walker told The Sun that “What I’ve done is horrible and I take full responsibility.

“I made idiot choices and idiot decisions. I can’t begin to think or imagine what Annie is going through. I’ve tried to ask her but there’s pain and hurt.”

Although Kyle Walker moved out of the home he shared with Annie Kilner and their children, the pair reconciled in May of this year (Annie was heavily pregnant at the time with their fourth child).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Lauryn Goodman?