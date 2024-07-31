As Lauryn Goodman loses court battle against ex Kyle Walker, was she on TOWIE and did she date Mark Wright?
The judge also said that Lauryn Goodman treated England footballer Kyle Walker as an “open-ended cheque book.” Following losing the court case, Lauryn Goodman, she told The Mirror that “These have been difficult and stressful proceedings, which I had hoped would not be necessary. This has only never been about the children and providing for their futures. I am a dedicated single mother and whilst my children will never have what their half siblings have, I have tried my best for my children and always will, no matter what.”
“Thanks to my legal team and the judge’s decision, my children’s childhood is secure and I will now focus on building a solid future for them so as to provide for the time when the children’s home reverts back to their father. More than anything, I look forward to enjoying every moment with my children and the three of us being able to get on with our lives.”
Lauryn has two children, son, Kairo, four and daughter, Kinara with the 34 year old Kyle Walker. In January of this year, Kyle Walker told The Sun that “What I’ve done is horrible and I take full responsibility.
“I made idiot choices and idiot decisions. I can’t begin to think or imagine what Annie is going through. I’ve tried to ask her but there’s pain and hurt.”
Although Kyle Walker moved out of the home he shared with Annie Kilner and their children, the pair reconciled in May of this year (Annie was heavily pregnant at the time with their fourth child).
Who is Lauryn Goodman?
Lauryn Goodman describes herself on her Instagram as mum to Kairo Walker & KW, as well as an Endo/PCOS & Single Mum. On her website, she lists herself as an “influencer and a model.” Lauryn Goodman’s sister Chloe appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and MTV’s Ex On The Beach. Lauryn Goodman did not appear on TOWIE and did not date Mark Wright. It was Lauren Goodger who appeared on TOWIE and had an on-off eight and half year relationship with Mark Wright.
