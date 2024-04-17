Manchester City defender Kyle Walker, who has welcomed a fourth child with his estranged wife Annie Kilner. Photo by Getty Images.

Kyle Walker has revealed the gender of his new baby - his fourth child with estranged wife Annie Kilner.

The Manchester City defender, aged 33, is now a dad for the sixth time after Kilner, age 30, gave birth to a baby boy.

Walker’s other two children are with influencer Lauryn Goodman, 33. Walker and Kilner, who had been together for around 14 years and married for two years, separated in January after it was revealed that Walker is the father of Goodman’s second child.

Now, it has been reported that Walker was by Kilner’s side and held her hand during the birth of their fourth child - a son. The former couple are already parents to Roman, 11, Riaan, seven, and Reign, five.

A source said: “Mum and baby are both happy and healthy. Kyle couldn’t be happier to have four boys and is so proud of Annie. He was by her side when she gave birth. It has not been an easy few months for them but Kyle is doing everything he can to ­support Annie,” as reported by ‘The Sun’.

The baby’s name has not yet been announced, but judging by the names previously chosen by the pair it is likely he will be given a name beginning with ‘R’, like his elder brothers. It’s also not known exactly when the newborn arrived.

A friend said: “Having their son has made Kyle and Annie think about their relationship and they are committed to working on it together.” They added: “Having Kyle in the delivery suite was a no-brainer for Annie. While they are still navigating their relationship as a couple, Annie would never stop Kyle from spending time with their children.”

Last month, Kilner was there to see Walker captain England for the first time, as he walked out with their three sons at Wembley before the match against Brazil. Walker has previously said he regretted hurting his “soulmate” Kilner by fathering a son and a daughter with Goodman and apologised to her.

He told ‘The Sun’ in an exclusive interview: “What I’ve done is horrible and I take full responsibility. I made idiot choices and idiot decisions. . . . My actions have caused a lot of pain to a lot of people. I’m sorry because, as a family, this isn’t meant to happen.”

He added: “I need to find out why I have done this and why situations have occurred. I am human and I’ve made mistakes on and off the field. The ones off the field are definitely more damaging and have been more hurtful to me.”

Just hours before the news of the birth of Walker and Kilner’s fourth child was announced, Goodman shared a post on her own social media where she said she was "blessed" to have a son and a daughter.

She posted a graphic to her Instagram that read: "Sometimes a perfect family is just a mum and her kids." Lauryn added her own message: "One of each [pink heart and blue heart emoji]. "Their love for one another is perfect. Couldn't be more blessed. Little one has changed so much already and Kairo Walker is loosing his baby features as school year approaches. Growing up so fast!"