Kyle Walker: Manchester City player apologises publicly after fathering second child with model during wife's pregnancy
Kyle Walker has said he takes "full responsibility" after admitting to having an affair and a second child with model Lauryn Goodman
Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has apologised after admitting to fathering a second child with model Lauryn Goodman during his wife's fourth pregnancy.
Walker, 33, told The Sun that he takes "full responsibility" for the affair and publicly apologised to his wife and mother to three of his children, Annie Kilner. She is believed to be due to have the couple's fourth child in March.
The footballer said: “What I’ve done is horrible and I take full responsibility. I made idiot choices and idiot decisions. I can’t begin to think or imagine what Annie is going through. I’ve tried to ask her but there’s pain and hurt."
He added: “The man that’s meant to love, care and be there for her, did this. There have been days in this ordeal where I’ve just wanted to curl up in a ball and go to sleep. The only person to blame is me. I have roles and responsibilities that I’m aware of and I’ve made stupid choices. But I need to own up to my mistakes — I owe it to everyone. My actions have caused a lot of pain to a lot of people. I’m sorry because, as a family, this isn’t meant to happen.”
Walker had denied ever having a relationship with Goodman in the past. However in 2020, the model and influencer gave birth to her first child, which she revealed to be the son of Walker.
Reports suggest that Walker and Ms Kilner, who met as teenagers, are separated amid the fallout from the affair. The Sun reported that Ms Kilner has moved out of the family's Cheshire home and stopped wearing her wedding ring as she prepares to give birth.
