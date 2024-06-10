Sisters Chloe and Lauryn Goodman have supposedly fallen out amid a family feud after it was revealed Lauryn's second child was fathered by footballer Kyle Walker while he was married to Annie Kilner. Photo by Getty Images.

Chloe Goodman uninvited her sister Lauryn Goodman from her wedding ceremony when she married her footballer fiancé, Rotherham United defender Grant Hall.

The sister of Lauryn Goodman has got married - but she wasn’t invited to the big day due to a family feud and was left “in floods of tears”.

Chloe Goodman, aged 31, who is a reality TV star, got married in Portugal on Saturday (June 8) - but instead of being there with her, 33-year-old Lauryn was filming a reality TV show nearby. Lauryn was told she was no longer welcome to attend, following a big family argument.

It’s reported that the reason Lauryn recorded her show nearby at the same time as her little sister’s ceremony was that she had already booked her flight to Portugal because she was uninvited at the last minute and and didn't want her plane ticket going to waste.

A spokesperson for Lauryn, who also celebrates her 31st birthday today (June 10) told ‘MailOnline’: “Lauryn has been extremely upset and has been in floods of tears over the last few days and doesn’t wish to comment. You will have to ask Chloe how, on the most important day of her life, she chose not to include her sister.”

Chloe and her footballer fiancé, Rotherham United defender Grant Hall, aged 32, married in the Algarve over the weekend. Sources close to the family told ‘MailOnline’ that the sisters had a major falling out a week before the ceremony, leading Chloe to tell Lauryn she was no longer welcome at the wedding. The details of their disagreement are not known, but it was big enough for Chloe to uninvite her big sister from the biggest day of her life.

Their mum is said to have tried to get the pair to make up - but her attempts failed and the wedding went ahead without Lauryn. The insider said: “Chloe was adamant about her decision. Their mother spent most of the week trying to reconcile the sisters, but Chloe stood firm. It was a tense time for the family.”

Lauryn, who has two children with Manchester City defender Kyle Walker, is said to have spent the wedding day on a boat, filming for her new WAG TV show. Her two children were born as a result of an affair 33-year-old Walker had with her while he was in a relationship with wife Annie Kilner.

A source told the publication ahead of the big day: “Lauryn has made it clear that she will be going to Portugal and says that she just wants to have a quiet family holiday with the kids because she's already paid for it. But it's sure to kick off and it's going to be very messy. It means there's unlikely to be any chance of their feud ending.'

The source added: “Lauryn is staying very close to the wedding hotel and Chloe isn't happy that she's doing that because it's going to lead to more drama. The sensible thing would be for Lauryn to stay away but she's got no intention of doing that.”

The sisters were once inseperable; they were both pregnant at the same time and welcomed their first children within weeks of each other. Their relationship supposedly became strained when it was revealed Kyle was the father of Lauryn’s second child in December.

Goodman had her son Kairo in April 2020 and a daughter in August 2022. Chloe meanwhile shares a daughter, Isla, four, and son Hudson, two, with her new husband.

Chloe’s youngest sister Amelia, aged 25, who was Maid of Honour at her wedding, has also publicly distanced herself from Lauryn previously. She remains mostly out of the public eye, but was seen on nights out with Chloe and Lauryn before the feud happened. She wrote on Instagram earlier this year: “It's very rare that I speak out regarding the situation involving my family. I am a private person and choose to live my life like so. However, it's been made clear through the tons of hate I am receiving that if I stay silent people seem to think I'm a part of it. 'I would like to make clear that I have never and will never be involved in this situation. I do not speak to anyone associated with it either.”