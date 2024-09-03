Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Helen Flanagan opens up about her rumoured ‘throuple’ relationship with David Haye and his girlfriend Sian Osbourne.

Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan admitted to ‘falling in love’ with championship boxer David Haye. In the latest episode of Celebs Go Dating the actress, 34, broke down in tears after speaking to the experts about her love life.

Speaking to Anna Williamson and Dr Tara Suwinyattichaiporn, Helen broke down as she discussed her former relationship with David Haye. The pair met when they appeared on the twelfth series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen opened up to the experts and said: “It was quite something, it’s really hard for me to talk about it. He had a girlfriend and an open relationship.

“I didn’t mean to fall in love with him but I did. We did have this amazing connection together. We were like fire together. It was weird. I think he does love his girlfriend but he loves me as well. It just brings me to a part of my life that was quite dark, really.”

Helen added: “I felt really guilty about it, but I was just really lonely. I found it really hard, you know? I found it really difficult, but obviously, if you sleep with someone for quite a long time you do fall in love with them, and I was just lonely and it just happened.”

Helen started dating David Haye when he was in an open relationship with Sian Osbourne sparking ‘throuple’ rumours. However, the actress struggled with not being the only woman in his life and ended it in December 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Haye and girlfriend Sian soon moved on after reportedly starting a new three-way relationship with The Saturdays singer Una Healy. But the singer called things off in March 2023 when their relationship turned into a media frenzy.

Celebs Go Dating is available to watch on E4 weekdays from 9pm.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now