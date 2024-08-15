Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Coronation Street actress gets emotional as she discusses difficulties over the past year.

Helen Flanagan joined the Loose Women on Thursday as she was reunited with on-screen mum Sally Dynevor. Coronation Street legends dominated the panel as Kaye Adams was also joined by Denise Welch and Sue Cleaver.

The former Corrie star, 34, recalled how she didn't remember much of her first day on the ITV soap as she made her debut as Rosie Webster when she was just nine-years-old. The conversation soon turned to Helen’s split with Bristol Rovers footballer Scott Sinclair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Denise Welch asked Helen to discuss her break-up which led to a real psychotic breakdown. Clearly emotional Helen fought back tears as she said: “Gosh, I didn't think I would get so emotional today!"

“I think it was just sometimes when I see the headlines it could just be really triggering. I just think what it was - I didn't really want to talk about it and I think the reason why I spoke about it was because I just started to do a six-month theatre tour."

Helen continued “I was with my ex Scott since I was 19 and he was like my world. I always thought we were going to be together, always."

In March this year the actress explained that a bad reaction to her ADHD medication sent her into a state of “psychosis for a few days”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen and Scott split in October 2022 after 13 years together they got engaged in 2018 and share three young children Matilda, Delilah and Charlie.

The actress is getting back into the dating scenes as she is set to appear in the new series of Celebs Go Dating. The series will premiere on E4 from Monday August 19 at 9pm.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now