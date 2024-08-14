Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stephen Way, the husband of Loose Women star Gloria Hunniford, has died at the age of 85, 20 years after the tragic loss of their daughter.

In a heartfelt statement, his family shared: "It is with huge sadness and very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Stephen Way, Gloria's beloved husband, who lost his battle yesterday afternoon. Stephen had been heroically fighting his illness... but always with great tenacity and a positive spirit."

The 84-year-old television presenter said: "Stephen was a gentleman and a giant of a man, who will leave an enormous void not only in my life, but in our entire family. He was an incredibly kind, generous, and caring man, with a delightfully quirky sense of humour that remained till the end. We shared a tremendously happy 25-year marriage and experienced so many beautiful and exciting things together that I will always cherish."

Described as a "wonderful husband, father, and grandfather," Hunniford added: "It's a great shock, and words cannot express my sadness at this time. A bright shining light has dimmed, and he shall be missed at every turn."

Their daughter, Caron Keating, passed away in 2004 at the age of 41 after a battle with breast cancer. Hunniford has since been actively involved in raising awareness and funds for cancer research in her daughter's memory.