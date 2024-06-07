Coronation Street News: Helen Flanagan opens up about health issue after feeling ‘awful’ and ‘depressed’
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan has opened up about recent health issues that left her feeling ‘awful’ and ‘depressed.
Speaking on the ‘Full of Grace’ podcast with host Grace Prosser the Coronation Street star, 33, explains the issues she had around her menstrual cycle. Helen said: "I just couldn't cope. I just felt so awful and I would feel so depressed.”
"I went to the doctors being like 'I honestly feel so horrendous mentally before my period, I need to take something to level me out.' I really thought it was gonna kind of like fix me but it actually made me feel absolutely terrible."
Helen shared a clip of the podcast on her social media with Helen writing: “We put our hearts and souls into this and we are really excited to release the first episode. Our intention with this episode is to help as many women as we possibly can to feel seen, heard, understood and not alone. In this episode, we delve into Helen’s personal life experiences and discuss the importance of mental health, the menstrual cycle, hormones and emotions.”
The actress has always been open and honest about her health issues. Back in March she revealed that after a bad reaction to her ADHD medication ended up in a state of ‘psychosis for a few days.
This led to her having to pull out of a theatre production show at the last minute with Strictly winner Ellie Leach stepping in for her.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.
You can also sign up to her free weekly fashion and beauty column in the NationalWorld Today newsletter bringing you all the latest fashion and beauty news every Wednesday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.