Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Annie Kent who starred in movies such as The Commitments and P.S I Love You, has died.

Soap star Annie Kent, who starred in Fair City, has passed away. She also starred as Rose Kennedy in the movie P.S I Love You and featured in The Commitments.

According to The Irish Sun, the actress who is “best known for her role as Angela O'Connell in the hit show, died suddenly on Tuesday at Beaumont Hospital surrounded by her loving family. The Irish Sun also reported that her funeral will take place on “ June 8 at 11.45am at The Church of The Holy Name, Beechwood Ave. in Upper, Ranelagh, Dublin, which will be followed by a celebration of her life at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Father Ted star Pauline McLynn commented on Anne Kent’s passing and said: "Annie was one of the most beautiful souls and most talented people I ever met or worked with - we laughed a LOT making Holding in West Cork and that's how I will always remember her.

"All solace and condolences to you now."

Actress Laoisha O'Callaghan also paid tribute to Anne Kent and after offering her condolences, recollected on their time working together and said: “"I had the privilege of spending time with Annie working on Coleman in London and Bath, and I will never, ever forget her kindness, warmth, generosity, and the fun we had, on and off stage.

Actress Annie Kent who starred in soap Fair City and Hollywood movies, has passed away. Picture: RIP.ie

"Annie was a wonderful person and a brilliant actress, adored by us all. May she rest in peace."

A RIP.ie notice read:”‘Beloved wife of Pierce H and mother of Pierce T and Jayne’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Adored loving Nana of Hannah, Aimee, Lucie, and Alice and sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Jenny, son-in-law Greg and her surviving brothers and sisters Terry, Jane and Charlie and sister-in-law Trish her nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.”