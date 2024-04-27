Marla Adams, 80s soap star best known for The Young and the Restless has died age 85, director confirms
Soap star Marla Adams has died at the age of 85, it has been announced.
According to Variety, the death daytime soap actress - who rose to fame on the show The Young and the Restless - was confirmed by the show’s director of media and talent Matt Kane on Thursday (April 25). Born in Ocean City, NJ, Adams started her career on the small screen back in 1968, appearing as Belle Clemens in The Secret Storm, and continuing in the role for six years. But it was 1982 when she joined The Young and the Restless, becoming a household name for daytime soap operas.
On the TV programme, she played a character called Dina Abbott Mergeron - with a complex and multifaceted character that earned her critical acclaim, numerous accolades, and a devoted fan base that spans generations. The matriarchal character was the mother of Ashley, Traci, and Jack Abbott, with a 37-year run on the show.
Her talent earned her nominations and awards, including daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Adams also had roles in Baywatch, The Golden Girls and Walker, Texas Ranger.
Adams made a full-time return to the soap in 2017, protraying her character’s struggling with Alzheimer’s disease.
