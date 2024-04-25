Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of The Moody Blues founder Mike Pinder have announced that the keyboardist has died at the age of 82. A cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

The official statement regarding Pinder’s death read: “Michael Thomas Pinder died on Wednesday, April 24th, 2024 at his home in Northern California, surrounded by his devoted family.”

“Michael’s family would like to share with his trusted friends and caring fans that he passed peacefully. His final days were filled with music, encircled by the love of his family. Michael lived his life with a childlike wonder, walking a deeply introspective path which fused the mind and the heart.”

“He created his music and the message he shared with the world from this spiritually grounded place; as he always said, ‘Keep your head above the clouds, but keep your feet on the ground.’ His authentic essence lifted up everyone who came into contact with him. His lyrics, philosophy, and vision of humanity and our place in the cosmos will touch generations to come.”

Pinder was the band's original keyboardist and vocalist, and he played a key role in shaping their sound; his use of the Mellotron, an early type of synthesizer, was particularly influential in the band's music and helped define their progressive rock style.

British rock group The Moody Blues, 26th July 1978. Clockwise from top left, Graeme Edge, Ray Thomas, John Lodge, Mike Pinder and Justin Hayward. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

His distinctive vocals and keyboard work contributed to the band's success during their peak years, but he would leave the band in 1978 expressing a desire to spend more time with his family and take a break from the demands of the music industry.

Pinder released his debut solo album, “The Promise,” in 1976, even before officially departing from The Moody Blues. The album featured a blend of rock and classical influences and included contributions from other notable musicians such as guitarist Joe Walsh.