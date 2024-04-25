Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An original script for the romantic comedy “Love Actually” and personal items from artists such as Ed Sheeran and Olivia Colman are being sold to raise funds for a charity supporting children in war-torn areas like Gaza and Ukraine.

More than 70 individuals from the music and film industries have donated exclusive signed items, including a limited edition Saltburn script signed by the cast and signed guitars from musicians Sheeran and Nile Rodgers.

The proceeds will go to War Child, a charity that supports children in 14 conflict-affected countries, including Ukraine, Gaza, and Syria, by providing them with education and psychological support.

War Child ambassador and “Saltburn” star Carey Mulligan emphasized the importance of the charity’s work, stating: “More children are experiencing conflict now than ever before. My decade-long involvement with War Child has shown me the profound difference this support makes in the lives of vulnerable children and families.”

Other contributors to the fundraiser include Marvel actor Mark Ruffalo, rapper Aitch, rock band Coldplay and actress Gillian Anderson.

Legendary funk musician Nile Rogers has also donated a signed guitar for the charity auction. War Child are hoping to raise funds to help those children affected by the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza (Credit: PA/War Child)

Oscar-winner Colman added: “The psychological toll of conflict can be devastating for children. War Child’s early intervention is crucial in helping children heal and securing their future.”

War Child, founded in 1993 by filmmakers David Wilson, Bill Leeson, and activist Willemijn Verloop, has a long history of collaborating with prominent artists to raise awareness and funds for children in conflict over the last three decades.