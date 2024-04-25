American Idol star Kellie Pickler makes emotional return to the stage a year after her husband’s death
American country music singer, songwriter, and television personality Kellie Pickler made a heartfelt return to the stage one year after the death of her husband, Kyle Jacobs.
Jacobs was a music producer and songwriter who worked with several well-known artists and was known for his talent in the music industry. Jacobs died on February 17 2023 at his and Pickler's home - no foul play was involved.
On Monday, Pickler performed at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, during the "Walkin' After Midnight: The Music of Patsy Cline" concert, garnering a strong ovation from the audience as she began her performance.
“I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was incredibly nervous right now,” she told the crowd right before her performance. “It’s the first time I’ve been up on stage in a while. I will say that I am incredibly honoured to be a part of honouring Ms Patsy Cline. She is a huge reason why I fell in love with music.”
Pickler explained that the song she was going to perform, “The Woman I Am,” was a tune she wrote with her husband “over a decade ago,” and while looking out into the audience, she said the last time she was in the Ryman Auditorium was with him.
“I know he is here with us tonight,” she said.
Other performers that night included Sara Evans, Ashley McBryde, Mickey Guyton, Wynonna Judd, Kristin Chenoweth, Rita Wilson, Crystal Gayle, Pat Benatar, and Neil Giraldo.
In August 2023, Pickler spoke about her husband’s death, discussing his memorial service and mentioning it would occur in the fall. She also shared that she follows her late husband's advice to "do nothing, just be still" when uncertain about her next steps.
