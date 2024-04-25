Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

American country music singer, songwriter, and television personality Kellie Pickler made a heartfelt return to the stage one year after the death of her husband, Kyle Jacobs.

Jacobs was a music producer and songwriter who worked with several well-known artists and was known for his talent in the music industry. Jacobs died on February 17 2023 at his and Pickler's home - no foul play was involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday, Pickler performed at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, during the "Walkin' After Midnight: The Music of Patsy Cline" concert, garnering a strong ovation from the audience as she began her performance.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was incredibly nervous right now,” she told the crowd right before her performance. “It’s the first time I’ve been up on stage in a while. I will say that I am incredibly honoured to be a part of honouring Ms Patsy Cline. She is a huge reason why I fell in love with music.”

Pickler explained that the song she was going to perform, “The Woman I Am,” was a tune she wrote with her husband “over a decade ago,” and while looking out into the audience, she said the last time she was in the Ryman Auditorium was with him.

Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs attend the 2017 CMT Music awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

“I know he is here with us tonight,” she said.

Other performers that night included Sara Evans, Ashley McBryde, Mickey Guyton, Wynonna Judd, Kristin Chenoweth, Rita Wilson, Crystal Gayle, Pat Benatar, and Neil Giraldo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad