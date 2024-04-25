Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Things go from bad to worse for Canadian rapper Drake; if fending off several diss tracks wasn’t enough, his latest clap-back has raised the ire of the estate of late hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur.

The estate is threatening to sue the “For All The Dogs” artist after his track “Taylor Made Freestyle,” posted to his Instagram account on Friday, over the “blatant abuse” of using an AI-generated voice of the “California Love” artist, alongside that of Snoop Dogg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a cease-and-desist letter sent on Wednesday, obtained by NBC News, Howard King, an attorney representing Shakur's estate, requested that Drake remove the track from all platforms where it is publicly available.

“The unauthorized, equally dismaying use of Tupac’s voice against Kendrick Lamar, a good friend to the Estate who has given nothing but respect to Tupac and his legacy publicly and privately, compounds the insult,” King wrote in the letter.

The letter warned that using Shakur's likeness without consent violates his right to publicity, which protects against the misappropriation of someone's name or image and the track has created the “false impression that the Estate and Tupac promote or endorse the lyrics for the sound-alike,” the letter states.

“Not only is the record a flagrant violation of Tupac’s publicity and the estate’s legal rights, it is also a blatant abuse of the legacy of one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time,” King wrote in the letter, which was first reported by Billboard. “The Estate would never have given its approval for this use.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad