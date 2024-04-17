Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drake’s recent beef towards Kendrick Lamar is showing no signs of slowing down, with more musicians now either siding with the Canadian rapper or against him. After the furore over “First Person Shooter” by Drake and J. Cole led to Kenrick’s verse in Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That,” we’ve seen a host of rebuttals and rebukes in the hip hop community.

Only last week, after dropping his surprise mixtape, “Might Delete Later,” J. Cole admitted to audiences during a live show that perhaps taking a shot at Lamar wasn’t the right move, one that seems to haunt him ever since being caught up in the feud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But now Drake taking on seemingly most of the hip-hop community continues, with rapper Rick Ross having taken a shot with his track, “Champagne Moments,” arriving on streaming services overnight.

The track, with the artwork depicting a nose with a septum piercing in cartoon form, takes aim at the rumours that Drake had a nose job, referring to the rapper as “​​BBL Drizzy” and spitting the verse: “That’s why you had an operation to make your nose smaller than your father nose.”

However far from letting the matter lie, Drake responded on social media with a series of receipts, showing direct messages exchanged between Drake and Rick Ross. “Look how I talk to this turkey," Drake captioned the screenshot. "You shoulda just asked for another feature," was responding to an Instagram story Rick Ross reposted of a video in which a realtor discusses how Drake was selling his Los Angeles mansion back in February for $88 million.

The Canadian rapper, Drake, criticized Rick Ross' Miami residence also by posting an aerial picture of the mansion along with the words, "Rick, you're sandwiched in (which is on brand) because the vacant land is not yours. This is the Miami starter pack, you're living in a content creator's crib."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The beef with Rick Ross comes shortly after Drake’s infamous prank on Metro Boomin’ during one of the MC’s live performances; Drake shared an Instagram story showing a drum line performing outside Magic City, one of the hottest clubs in Metro Boomin's home city of Atlanta. Drake himself arranged for the drumline as a response to a line in his recent clapback to Metro Boomin’, “Push Ups (Drop and Give Me 50)” which states “Metro shut yo h*e a*s up and make some drums, n***a," Drizzy raps on the song.”

Uma Thurman wades in on Drake vs The World beef

Drake however might take solace in those who are supporting him; which includes Hollywood actress Uma Thurman, who took to Instagram to playfully involve herself in the feud. Her involvement comes after Drake shared a photo of Thurman taking on the Crazy 88s from the film “Kill Bill: Volume 1”.