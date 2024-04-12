Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Canadian rapper Drake, real name Aubrey Drake Graham, has been dismissed from several lawsuits regarding the tragic Astroworld Festival event that took place in November 2021, the Associated Press has reported.

The event saw 10 people die and hundreds injured after a crowd surge during the Houston leg of Travis Scott’s “Astroworld” tour, with Drake appearing as a special guest towards the end of Scott’s set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, lawyers representing Drake have argued that the rapper had no prior knowledge of safety issues before taking to the stage to perform. “Mr Graham did not receive any security briefings, was not informed of any crowd control issues, injuries or deaths in the crowd, or any stop show orders at any time either before or during his 14-minute performance,” his attorney stated.

Drake took to Instagram shortly after the tragedy, writing “My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can, May God be with you all.”

While Drake’s involvement has been dismissed, Scott, alongside Apple who live-streamed the event and Live Nation, the promoters behind the tour, are still being targeted by multiple lawsuits.

In recent days, documents obtained by Houston Landing demonstrated early concerns regarding the logistics of crowd control at the festival a mere 10 days before the event to place. Questions were raised over how 50,000 would be accommodated outside NRG Park, which holds at capacity 72,220 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad