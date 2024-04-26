Bob Cole: legendary hockey commentator dies aged 90 as NHL pays tribute
Legendary sport broadcaster Bob Cole has died at the age of 90.
The Canadian commentator was known to millions as ‘the voice of hockey’, having featured on ‘Hockey Night in Canada’ for five decades, and coined the ‘Oh baby!’ catchphrase that influenced other sport broadcasters. He passed away on Wednesday, April 24 in St John’s, Newfoundland, surrounded by his family.
He began broadcasting on CBC Radio in 1969, before moving to television in 1973 to present ‘Hockey Night in Canada’. Cole would often cover games for the Toronto Maple Leafs, and commentated on regular Stanley Cup game up until he was replaced by Jim Hughson in 2009.
Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe paid tribute to the broadcaster, saying: "As someone who touched the game in so many ways but as an icon in our sport, the voice of hockey not just in Toronto but in our country so a sad day for sure and our thoughts are with everyone. There’s so many (great memories).
“Quite honestly growing up, I think every memory I have of hockey would be with his voice echoing. It’s very identifiable, one syllable and you know it’s Bob Cole. … I never had the pleasure (of meeting him) but I think millions of Canadians wouldn’t have had the pleasure of meeting him but felt they knew him because of the passion that he had and it shined through in his work."
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said: "Bob Cole's voice was the iconic and incomparable soundtrack of hockey across Canada for more than 50 years. From countless winter Saturday nights on 'Hockey Night in Canada' to the 1972 Summit Series to multiple Olympic Games to dozens of Stanley Cup Finals, his distinctive, infectious play-by-play made every game he called sound bigger.
"Over a legendary career that began in local radio in his beloved home province of Newfoundland and inevitably went national beginning in 1969, Bob transcended generations by sharing his obvious passion for our game and his stunning talent for conveying hockey's excitement and majesty with both eloquence and enthusiasm. The National Hockey League mourns the passing of one of the true greats of our game, who long ago joined his idol Foster Hewitt in the pantheon of hockey broadcasters. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends and the millions across Canada for whom the sound of Bob Cole's voice was the sound of hockey."
