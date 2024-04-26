Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A bodybuilder and fitness guru has died at the age of 29 of Covid-19.

Jonas Filho, known as Jonas Big, was rushed to hospital in the early hours of the morning. Shortly after his admission, he posted photos of himself hooked up to a respirator to his Instagram page.

In the caption, he wrote: “Only God knows the pain and tears of the clown.” It it understood that doctors diagnosed him with pneumonia shortly after, and then Covid-19.

The Brazilian bodybuilder, who had an Instagram following of 10,500, was taken to Sao Jose Hospital on Monday April 15. His death was confirmed on Friday April 19.

Filho’s best friend Yure Rodrigues paid tribute to him, saying he was “the greatest example we had here in the State in terms of discipline, focus, determination, titles”. He added: “He will always be remembered. He was a true friend, the most faithful I've ever had. He will be greatly missed.”

Filho, who had previously spoken out about the toll bodybuilding took on him physically, last took part in a professional competition last year; coming first in the Muscle Contest Rio de Janeiro.

He was also still a personal trainer at the time of his death, according to local news reports. Just days before his sudden and untimely death he had posted images of himself in the gym on his Instagram page, @jf_bodybuildernpc.

Bobybuilder Jonas Filho, aged 29, died in hospital after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Photo by Instagram/jf_bodybuildernpc.

Filho was known for being the first bodybuilder in the Brazilian state of Ceara to compete professionally. The late influencer opened up about the pain bodybuilding casued him in an Instagram post last October.

He wrote: “My blood clots hurt with every step, my joints hurt more and more with each series. It’s been so long that on the days when I feel less pain it seems strangle.

“And if I wake up one day and there is no pain, I will miss you. “It’s a dependence. I need it and I’m not ashamed to always get it. If you think I’m talking about drugs, I’m referring to the pain.”

Tributes have been left to him online from fans and fellow sports industry professionals. Rio de Janeiro-based personal trainer Mardenes Cardoso said: “The angels have carried him to the great training ground of the heroes.