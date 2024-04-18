Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fitness guru and bodybuilding influencer who called himself ‘Monster’ and claimed to be the most 'shredded ever' has died at the age of 46.

The wife of Marco Cesar Aguiar Luis announced her husband’s sudden passing in a post on social media. The news of Luis’ death has promoted tributes from his friends and online fans.

The Portugese social media star, whose nickname in his native language was ‘Monstro’ which translates to ‘Monster’ in English, died in Germany. The circumstances of his death have not been revealed, however.

So, just who was Luis, what has his wife said about his death and what tributes have been left to him? Here’s what you need to know.

Who was Marco Cesar Aguiar Luis?

Luis, aged 46, was a bodybuilder and had built a huge following on social media, where he described himself as an online coach and motivator, because of his fitness videos. The influencer, who hailed from the volcanic island of Terceira in the Azores archipelago, had nearly 25,000 followers on Instagram, as well as more followers on his YouTube channel.

His leading video on Youtube was titled 'A story of overcoming challenges in life and motivation, from being disabled to becoming a winner’, and in it he explained his life story. He told viewers: “I was born on May 7, 1977 on Terceira Island, a small island in Portugal. I was born with physical problems that made it impossible for me to do sports.

Bodybuilder, fitness guru and influencer Marco Cesar Aguiar Luis who has died aged 46. Photo by Instagram/marcoluis_monstr.

“At the age of 20, when I started Judo, I soon saw that my passion was muscle and, with the help of my father, we made cement weights . . . I started training at home and it was at home that I always trained, buying weights and machines little by little, and today, after 26 years, I have a gym with the bare minimum. Speaking about his bodybuilding career, he added: “In other words, I have never trained in commercial gyms. . . It wasn't until I was 40, in 2018 that I competed for the first time and won.

“But before competing I made some training videos and put them on my YouTube and due to my condition, skin quality and vascularity I was recognized by American motivation video producers . . . Through these videos I received sponsorship proposals even without ever going on stage.”

Going on to say that he had appeared in several American motivational videos in 2015, he said: 'Today I live from this sport thanks to sponsorships and being an online coach. As you can see, everything in life is possible even if it seems impossible. From disabled to victorious. From Marco Luís to MONSTER.” In the same video, he also called bodybuilding 'his life and passion'. On his social media pages he referred to himself as the “most shredded bodybuilder ever”.

What did Marco Cesar Aguiar Luis’ wife say about his death?

Luis’ Canadian-born wife Mariza Luis, who also did regular gym workouts with her husband, announced the death of her husband in a Facebook post on Sunday (April 14). Posting a video of her late vpartner flexing his biceps:, she wrote 'I'm the wife of Marco Luis Monster. I'm not into publications, let alone of this sort, but after so many messages, YES, I can confirm that Marco has died in Cologne, in Germany.

“He was in his 'paradise' doing what he loved,' she said of the muscleman. Thank you in advance for all the support I've received, you've been tireless. As Marco died in a foreign country, I will have to bring his body back to Portugal after it is released which may take a few days.

“I ask for everyone's understanding at this difficult time and please I ask for RESPECT! Marco may have had his own way of thinking and acting but he was a humble person and never hurt anyone.”

What tributes have been left to Marco Cesar Aguiar Luis?

Luis’ friend Flavio Gouveia paid tribute to their pal on social media too, writing: “I have lost a great friend. I am not one for many words, I didn't want to believe it when I heard the news. From the first day I entered your house in your gym we always got along well, there was a great friendship right away.

“We trained many times together, we did great workouts together, you were always a person of good will, cheerful, fighting for your dreams, and who always thought about helping others, you never gave up on your dreams, on training and growing, it was what you loved to do! My condolences to your wife Marco Luis Monstro.”

