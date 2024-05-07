Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Australian soap legend Brian Wenzel has died at 94, the star of A Country Practice passed away weeks before his 95th birthday. Brian Wenzel became a household name thanks to his role as Sgt Frank Gilroy on A Country Practice and he earned a TV Week Silver Logie for Best Actor for his portrayal of the character in the soap.

Brian Wenzel’s passing was confirmed by his agent Jennifer Hennessey who issued a statement to the ABC which read: “It is with great sadness that we remember the life of beloved Australian actor Brian Wenzel.

“His iconic and revered performances spanned multiple Australian generations with his wit and humour shining through to the end.

“A passionate family man and devoted Carlton supporter leaves an irreplaceable mark on the Australian film and television industry.”

Brian Wenzel appeared in A Country Practice for 12 years, the series ran from 1981 to 1993. As well as starring in A Country Practice, Brian’s TV credits also include Neighbours, Rover Live, The Young Doctors and Matlock Police.

The Australian TV station Channel 7 paid tribute to Brian Wenzel on Facebook and Instagram and posted a photograph of him alongside the following words: “Vale Brian Wenzel. Best known for his role as Sgt Frank Gilroy on A Country Practice, Brian Wenzeil’s career spanned more than 60 years covering the circus, stage, TV and film. Our heartfelt condolences to Brian’s family and friends.”

Fans of Brian Wenzel also took to his Facebook to share their tributes to the actor and one said: “RIP Brian Wenzel. Thank you for making Frank Gilroy one of the best characters on Australian Television.”

Brian Wenzel, who was born in South Australia in 1929, started his professional career at the age of 17 in a comedy stage play. As well as starring on TV, his film credits include The Off Angry Shot (1979) and Alison’s Birthday (1981).

In 2021, Brian Wenzel discussed his ailing health with New Idea and said: “I got old all of a sudden. I can’t work anymore, which I find really frustrating. I have to use a walking frame to get around, so I sold the car.” Brian Wenzel suffered from two mini strokes in 2018 which left him unable to walk without aid.