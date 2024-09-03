Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon has starred in the ITV soap since 2015.

Lucy Fallon has revealed the gender of her baby in an emotional social media post. The actress, 28, is best known for playing Bethany Platt in Coronation Street daughter of Sarah Platt (Tina O’Brien),

Lucy Fallon and boyfriend Preston North End footballer Ryan Ledson are expecting their second child. The couple shared an emotional video on Instagram revealing the gender. Sitting in a car the couple were seen watching the gender of the baby being revealed on Lucy’s phone.

Fans watched the couple's reaction as they appeared to cheer and cry whilst the Oasis track ‘Songbird’ played. At the end of the video a white and pink baby-gro with the words “little sister” revealed they are expecting a baby girl. Lucy wrote the caption: “complete” with a love heart emoji.

Fans took to the comments to congratulate the pair, however, some were confused and thought the Oasis track indicated they had got tickets to see the band and were in tears after getting hold of the in demand tickets.

One person wrote: “omg why did I think you were crying cos you got oasis tickets,” another added “thought this was a reaction to getting oasis tickets.”

The couple have been dating since 2020 and The actress sadly suffered a miscarriage in March 2022. A few months later in January 2023 they welcomed their first child, big-brother-to-be Sonny.

