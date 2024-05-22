Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon wears leopard print co-ord from New Look that's perfect for your holiday
Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon wore a stunning leopard print co-ord set from the high street. The good news is that it's still in stock but you may want to hurry.
The actress who plays Bethany Platt on the ITV soap shared a video on her Instagram looking sensational. In the video clip Lucy, looking as glamorous as ever, pairs the outfit with a bright red lip clutch and sling back heels.
The caption simply read: “New look” and Lucy tagged the high-street brand as well as fashion stylist Soph, celebrity MUA Suzannah Molloy in the post.
After seeing the outfit which first appeared to be a dress searched New Looks website to find the exact outfit. I found the Brown Leopard Print Frill Trim Stretch Mesh Top £14.99 and the matching Brown Leopard Print Frill Trim Slit Mesh Maxi Skirt £25.99.
Lucy Fallon has recently been to Barcelona with her boyfriend PNE footballer Ryan Ledson. This leopard co-ord set is perfect for your next holiday. It can be paired with the Black Multi Strap Flat form Sandals £17.99 for a laid back look or wear heels just like the actress for a dressed up look. But hurry as these items are selling fast.
