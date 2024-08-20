Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coronation Street actress reveals she is expecting in cute social media post.

Lucy Fallon has announced she is pregnant with her second child. Taking to Instagram the Coronation Street actress, 28, shared a video clip with boyfriend Preston North End footballer Ryan Ledson and their son Sonny.

In the family video montage, Lucy is seen showing off her baby bump and in another clip big brother-to-be Sonny is seen holding a picture of the baby scan. The actress who is best known for playing Bethany Platt in the soap captioned the post: “Half way there.”

Lucy and Ryan have been dating since 2020 after reportedly meeting on celebrity dating app Raya. The couple made their relationship public in May 2021. The actress sadly suffered a miscarriage in March 2022, but then fell pregnant a few months later and gave birth to their son Sonny in January 2023.

Celebrity pals were quick to congratulate the couple. Corrie co-star Helen Flanagan commented: “Love you Lucy xxx”, Brooke Vincent added a row of love heart eye emojis and Channique Sterling-Brown wrote: “Yay!!! So excited for you and your gorgeous family.” Emmerdale actress and Drama Queens co-star Amy Walsh wrote: “Awwww congratulations beautiful.”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

