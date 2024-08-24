Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gogglebox star Daniel Lustig has defended his former partner, Stephen Webb, after he was branded a 0/10 on Celebs Go Dating.

The ex of Gogglebox star Stephen Webb has defended his former partner after the TV joker was branded a 0/10 for his behaviour on Celebs Go Dating. Stephen and husband Daniel Lustig split up earlier this year - but Daniel has now come out in support of the star.

Stephen has already been on a date with a 22-year-old named Ben, who insisted he was too ill to continue their drinks together. However, the second date didn't get much better for Stephen when he was called out for his behaviour. He met with a driving instructor named Dean but it all turned into a bit of a car crash, with his date declaring he'd never been 'so disrespected'.

Daniel defended his former lover, telling MailOnline: "I have known Stephen for 11 years and he has only ever shown me kindness and been very generous. Yes his personality is marmite but he doesn't mean any harm it's just jest. You either get it or you don't.

“Since I've known him he has helped people out in charities, gone to hospitals to visit people who have been fans of the show. This is not the signs of a 'creep'.”

The uproar came after Stephen’s behaviour on his date with Dean was criticised. After cheekily asking if his date liked meat, Stephen quipped: "Do you like tongue?"

Dean replied: "Not to eat, but to kiss someone, yes." Then, speaking to the camera, Stephen said: "I am bringing out the big guns, the banter, the innuendoes. But Dean just isn't buying it."

Further questions on inappropriate behaviour at work followed, leading to Dean having to deny any improper conduct and branding Stephen too “full-on”. At one point, Stephen interjected: "You have been quite sensible all night, we are on a first date. I thought you might be a little bit more fun”, with Dean responding: "I think you are being a little bit full-on with me."

After settling the bill, which Dean wanted to split 50/50, Stephen said: “I am going to head off, I don't think the date has been successful. Good luck with everything.”

Later, Dean said: "Out of 10, I would say this was a zero. I have never been so disrespected or spoken to so badly on a first date before."